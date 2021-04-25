TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Just Released Its Yearly Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Investors in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.9% to close at US$61.06 following the release of its full-year results. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 31% toUS$0.19 per share. Revenues of US$4.5b did beat expectations by 3.5%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:TAL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for TAL Education Group from 24 analysts is for revenues of US$6.27b in 2022 which, if met, would be a major 40% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with TAL Education Group forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.21 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.21b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.52 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a pretty serious reduction to EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$84.00, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values TAL Education Group at US$108 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$66.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 40% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 34% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 18% per year. So although TAL Education Group is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for TAL Education Group. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$84.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for TAL Education Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for TAL Education Group that you should be aware of.

