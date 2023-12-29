TAL Education Group Climbs 10%

(RTTNews) - TAL Education Group (TAL) shares are adding more than 10 percent on Friday morning trade. The shares have been trying to reach a new high. The Chinese education and training company said on Friday that it will be announcing its third-quarter earnings on January 25, before the market opens.

Currently, shares are at $13.06, up 10.85 percent from its previous close of $11.80 on a volume of 3,962,560.

