News & Insights

Markets
TAL

TAL Education Group Climbs 10%

December 29, 2023 — 10:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TAL Education Group (TAL) shares are adding more than 10 percent on Friday morning trade. The shares have been trying to reach a new high. The Chinese education and training company said on Friday that it will be announcing its third-quarter earnings on January 25, before the market opens.

Currently, shares are at $13.06, up 10.85 percent from its previous close of $11.80 on a volume of 3,962,560.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.