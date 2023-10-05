TAL Education Group - ADR (TAL) Price Target Increased by 13.55% to 8.26

The average one-year price target for TAL Education Group - ADR (NYSE:TAL) has been revised to 8.26 / share. This is an increase of 13.55% from the prior estimate of 7.28 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.93 to a high of 11.34 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.14% from the latest reported closing price of 8.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in TAL Education Group - ADR. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAL is 0.33%, a decrease of 40.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.68% to 256,017K shares. The put/call ratio of TAL is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 20,464K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,749K shares, representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 306.07% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 15,594K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,064K shares, representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 1.76% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 14,504K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,924K shares, representing a decrease of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 14,306K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 10,566K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,130K shares, representing a decrease of 204.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 0.61% over the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym “TAL” stands for “Tomorrow Advancing Life”, which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Its tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China’s school curriculum as well as competence oriented programs. The Company's learning center network currently covers 90 cities. The Company also operates www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China.

