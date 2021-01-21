TAL Education Expects Q4 Revenue To Grow Y-O-Y, Sequentially

(RTTNews) - TAL Education Group (TAL), while reporting third-quarter results Thursday, said it now expects total net revenues for the fourth quarter to be between $1.175 billion and $1.201 billion, representing an increase of 37 percent to 40 percent on a year-over-year basis.

In the third quarter, TAL reported net revenues of $1.119 billion, a 35 percent increase from last year, mainly driven by an increase in total student enrollments of normal priced long-term course.

