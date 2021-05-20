Taking Stock of the Earnings Picture

In this week’s earnings conversation, we discuss why stocks have enjoyed below-average follow through in the market after coming out with strong Q1 results. We grapple with the question of whether this behavior is indicative of market skepticism about the earnings outlook.

Another topic we tackle is the outlook for the Construction sector in the context of the recent run of softish housing data. The question we address is whether the ‘boom outlook’ that we featured in a recent article is still possible given these relatively weak housing starts and other economic readings. We referred to operators in the space like PulteGroup (PHM), Lennar (LEN) and others in that context.

We similarly discuss the earnings outlook for the Auto sector in the wake of the ongoing chip shortage and mentioned General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and others in that context.

We also touched on the recent strong earnings releases from retailers and what these positive results tell us about the coming quarters.

An updated Q1 earnings season scorecard is shared, showing the earnings and revenue growth rates and the record proportion of these companies beating consensus estimates.

For more details about the Q1 earnings season and evolving expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>> Strong Retail Sector Earnings

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lennar Corporation (LEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ford Motor Company (F): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.