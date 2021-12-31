Taking Stock of StoneX Group’s Risk Factors

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) is a diversified brokerage and financial services firm catering to multiple asset classes and markets globally. Total fourth-quarter revenue dropped 17% to $11.8 billion due to lower sales of physical commodities. However, net operating revenue increased 16% to $261.7 million. Earnings per share dropped to $0.36 from $3.90 a year ago.

With these developments in mind, let’s have a look at what’s changed in SNEX’s key risk factors that investors should know.

Risk Factors

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, StoneX Group’s top risk category is Finance & Corporate, contributing 41% to the total 41 risks identified. In the recent annual report, the company added two key risk factors.

First, SNEX highlighted that the financial services industry is undergoing substantial structural changes, more complex systems and infrastructure, evolving client needs, and new business models. SNEX needs to continue to enhance and improve its electronic trading platforms. The risk remains that rapid market or technological changes may render its technology obsolete or lower the appeal for its products and services.

Second, SNEX noted that rules and regulations regarding data privacy are evolving across multiple jurisdictions. This may lead to higher operating costs for the company, and any failure in compliance could subject it to regulatory action.

Compared to a sector average Tech & Innovation risk factor of 4%, SNEX’s is at 15%.

Tracking Insiders

Keeping a tab on transactions by corporate insiders can provide timely insights for retail investors. TipRanks' Insider Activity tool shows that insiders have bought StoneX shares worth $803.8 thousand in the last three months, indicating a very positive insider confidence signal for the stock based on 14 insider transactions. Shares are up 9.7% over the past month.

