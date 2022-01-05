Taking Stock of Dycom’s Updated Risk Factor

Shares of specialty contracting services provider Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) have gained 34.3% over the past six months. This week, Dycom appointed Stephen C. Robinson as a Director. Robinson has previously served as a U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of New York and as the Chief Compliance Officer of Aetna U.S. Healthcare.

Recently, the company’s third-quarter performance surpassed expectations on both top-line and bottom-line fronts. Revenue increased 5.4% year-over-year to $854 million, beating estimates by $38.8 million. Earnings per share of $0.95 beat estimates by $0.26.

With these developments in mind, let’s look at what’s changed in Dycom’s key risk factors that investors should know.

Risk Factors

According to the TipRanks' Risk Factors tool, Dycom’s top risk category is Finance & Corporate, which contributes 33% to the total 46 risks identified. In its recent quarterly report, the company has changed one key risk factor under the Macro & Political risk category.

Dycom highlights that the present COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on its business. The company expects this impact to continue posing challenges that could potentially disrupt its business and negatively impact its financial condition.

Further, Dycom’s ability to perform its work hinges on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination programs in the markets where it operates and the participation of its employees and subcontractor’s workers in the vaccination programs.

The Macro & Political risk factor's sector average is at 11%, compared to Dycom’s 7%.

Tracking Insiders

Keeping a tab on insiders stocks can provide timely insights to retail investors. TipRanks data on Insider Activity points that insiders have bought Dycom shares worth $168.2 thousand in the last three months, indicating a positive insider confidence signal for the stock based on two insider transactions in the last three months.

