Taking Stock of Asana’s Risk Factors

Shares of work management platform operator Asana, Inc. (ASAN) have surged 121.7% over the past 12 months. Driven by higher user adoption and large enterprise wins, ASAN recently posted better-than-expected performance for the third quarter.

Notably, the number of customers spending $5,000 or more has increased 58% over the prior year to 14,143. With these developments in mind, let us take a look at the changes in Asana’s key risk factors that investors should know.

Risk Factors

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Asana’s top risk category is Finance & Corporate, contributing 47% to the total 58 risks identified. Compared to a sector average of 40%, Asana’s Finance & Corporate risk factor is at 47%.

In its recent quarterly report, the company has changed one key risk factor under the Finance & Corporate risk category.

Asana highlighted that if significant amounts of its Class A common shares are sold, then its share price may take a nosedive. The perception that such sales may occur could also cause Asana’s share price to decline. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Furthermore, Asana may issue capital stock or securities convertible into its capital stock associated with financing, acquisition, investments, or other events. Any such issuance could lead to substantial dilution for Asana’s existing investors and also negatively impact its share price.

Wall Street’s Take

On December 3, KeyBanc analyst Steve Enders reiterated a Buy rating on the stock but decreased the price target to $103 from $143 (56.4% upside potential).

Consensus on the Street is a Moderate Buy based on 7 Buys and 4 Holds for the stock. The average Asana price target of $105.50 implies a potential upside of 60.19% for the stock. However, shares of the company have tumbled 41% in the last five days.

