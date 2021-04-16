Taking Ownership of ESG: All Eyes on Disclosure

By Marjella Lecourt-Alma, CEO and co-founder of Datamaran

Corporate leaders today face the key challenge of proving that they take seriously a wider scope of risks and opportunities, including environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). We see this playing out now in the 2021 proxy season, with a growing number of companies responding to shareholder proposals focused on ESG.

Shareholders want to know more about how companies impact and take into consideration the wider ecosystem in which they operate, and they want that information presented in a clear and consistent way – with data to back it up.

This intensified focus on ESG is also reflected in policy. With the Biden Administration in power and Gary Gensler confirmed as Chair of the SEC, there is a rising emphasis on transparency - and the underlying processes to achieve that - to meet these growing expectations.

These developments reinforce how the markets have fully embraced ESG as business-critical.

Now is the time for corporate leaders, notably CEOs, CFOs, and boards, to invest in integrating these external risks and opportunities into core business processes, including risk management, annual reporting and board oversight, and go from being reactive to proactive.

Three wake-up calls from 2020

The events of 2020 brought risks related to public health, climate change, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) to the forefront of public consciousness. Business leaders have now woken up to the reality of how quickly the risk landscape changes, and the need to broaden their risk awareness through the application of a wider lens.

The ways in which some of the largest companies in the world approached the events of 2020 showcase how they were underprepared, because they did not have sufficient processes in place to monitor and respond to the shifting risk landscape. This is especially true for companies in the United States, where regulatory pressures have, until now, been soft.

Upping the Ante for ESG Reporting: The US Pushes Ahead

The U.S. is far behind the EU and other countries in terms of sustainability reporting initiatives per year. This is one reason why the current administration is pushing for greater transparency, ultimately helping U.S. markets keep up with their global counterparts and encouraging globalization.

According to recent announcements by the SEC, its new Climate and ESG Task Force, led by Kelly L. Gibson, the SEC’s Acting Deputy Director of Enforcement, will focus on identifying “material gaps or misstatements in issuers’ disclosures of climate risks under existing rules,” examining “disclosure and compliance issues related to investment advisers’ and funds’ ESG strategies,” and evaluating whistleblower complaints related to ESG issues.

This shift in tone and action is a culmination of developments happening for the past years and exacerbated by the events of 2020. None of these policy developments are new; it's the sense of urgency, which is still not enough, that is newer. The past year has merely brought to light how companies lack a process to proactively address those risks. It became more apparent, but it's not surprising.

The ROI on transparency: beyond reporting

Requiring companies to provide more consistent and data-backed reporting on ESG risks and opportunities is a big task, but just like financial reporting, it is ultimately good for business. Furthermore, it creates both short-term and long-term value for markets.

With increasing scrutiny on ESG practices, it’s best to be ahead of the curve in adopting transparent reporting practices, rather than jumping on the bandwagon later when regulation hits hard - and it will.

In the short term, doing so ensures that companies can more readily reduce costs, tap into trending consumer interest in supporting authentic businesses, and attract the best quality talent and business partners.

In the long term, businesses are able to build better relationships with government entities that will unlock access to capital and resources, avoid unseen compounded environmental impact, improve efficiencies, and retain the best quality talent and business partners.

Tapping into these benefits requires moving ESG out of its traditional silo, where associated risks and opportunities are assessed inconsistently, reported on separately, and overseen by an often siloed team of experts. Now is the time for corporate leaders to invest in making “ESG disappear” into mainstream business processes, to make it business-as-usual.

So, how can corporate leaders achieve this?

Take ownership: what we can expect from business

It comes down to investing in having more rigorous oversight of ESG risks and opportunities. We’re starting to see a serious shift within companies in terms of how these risks are identified, assessed and monitored, and who internally is involved in that process.

Specifically, we see that corporate leaders are now:

Conducting risk assessments on a more continuous basis with the support of technology to better address shifting market and regulatory developments;

Incorporating external data into decision-making to gain the knowledge necessary to effectively mitigate risks and tap into opportunities early on; and

Establishing Executive Governance Committees that meet on a regular basis - at minimum quarterly - to monitor changing and emerging trends, involving the CEO, CFO, CRO and Chief Legal Counsel.

Ultimately, it’s about ensuring that you know and understand how ESG affects your business and, more importantly, how to best leverage your business to solve some of the world’s most complex challenges. From there, you’ll naturally attract the right kind of talent, capital, and partners.

About the author:

Marjella Lecourt-Alma is the CEO and co-founder of Datamaran – the market leader in external risk management. Trusted by blue-chip companies and global partners, it is the only software in the world that supports a fully automated and data-driven business process for identifying and monitoring external risks and opportunities, including ESG. Marjella leads a diverse global team of ESG finance, legal and risk management experts, as well as data scientists and technology professionals, and is globally recognized as a thought leader and game changer.

