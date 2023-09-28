Taking Flight: Why EHang’s Foray Into Flying Cars Is a Game Changer

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) stock has a market capitalization of $1 billion. It’s a small company that could grow much bigger.

If you’re bullish on, or at least intrigued by, the urban air mobility technology market, you should definitely conduct your due diligence on EH stock.

Are flying cars just a fantasy or science fiction? No way, as there’s plenty of money to be made in this growing industry.

Indeed, EHang expects the urban air mobility industry to expand to a total addressable market (TAM) of $9 trillion by 2050.

This doesn’t mean EHang’s market cap will double in a week or a month. However, if you’re willing to take a chance on an unusual investment idea, give EH stock a try.

EH Stock’s Big Takeoff in 2023

Are you prepared for liftoff? Let’s start on the ground with some basic facts. EHang is based in China and specializes in autonomous aerial vehicle technology. The company works diligently to make electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft accessible to the public.

As for EH stock, it definitely has momentum in 2023, having flown from $9.50 in January to $17.50 recently. Perhaps the market is finally appreciating EHang’s stature as an emerging-industry pioneer.

In particular, EHang completed Japan’s “first passenger-carrying autonomous flight demonstration.”

Also, EHang was selected as a “key member of the Re.Invent Air Mobility initiative.” In that role, EHang will build an “urban air mobility ecosystem” in Paris, France.

Not only that, but EHang has conducted over 39,000 demonstration and trial flights. Plus, the Civil Aviation Administration of China approved EHang’s Unmanned Aircraft Cloud System for trial operations.

EHang’s Forward-Thinking Lithium Investment

Clearly, EH stock has momentum this year and provides exposure to the latest and greatest in eVTOL aircraft technology. Yet, that’s not even the full story.

EHang just made a forward-looking and potentially brilliant move when the company announced a strategic investment in Shenzhen Inx Technology. Based in China, Shenzhen Inx Technology develops and produces solid-state lithium metal batteries.

In other words, EH stock now offers an indirect lithium market angle. The two companies plan to work together to develop solid-state lithium metal batteries for EHang’s flying vehicles.

Maybe you’ve only considered the lithium industry’s impact on electric cars. Yet, it will also play a pivotal role in the development of urban flying vehicles.

After all, if the eVTOL aircraft market expands as expected, many of these flying vehicles will need lithium-powered batteries.

Besides, these aren’t just your run-of-the-mill lithium batteries. Shenzhen Inx Technology President Leo Sun touted his company’s “first-generation product with an energy density of 450Wh/kg based on 6Ah-50Ah cells.”

Thus, through this strategic investment, EHang will have access to “high-safety, high-energy-density batteries” to power the next generation of flying cars.

Hop on Board as EH Stock Takes Flight

Investing in pioneer startup businesses involves risk, but the rewards could be substantial for audacious investors. We invite you to look deeper into EHang, a trailblazer in future-facing eVTOL aircraft technology.

Moreover, EHang’s investment in lithium-based batteries could position the company as an early and established leader among eVTOL aircraft manufacturers.

With that in mind, EH stock gets an “A” grade and, based on your risk tolerance, may be appropriate for a small position.

On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Taking Flight: Why EHang’s Foray Into Flying Cars Is a Game Changer appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.