US Markets

Taking Fed's lead, UK investors fully price in BoE hike in March

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 08, 2023 — 04:15 am EST

Written by Andy Bruce for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - British investors on Wednesday fully priced in a 0.25 percentage point increase in Bank of England interest rates at its March meeting, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that it could push its rates higher.

A day earlier, the overnight index swap market had shown a roughly 90% chance that the BoE would raise rates on March 23 to 4.25% from 4%, and a small chance of a pause - based on calculations by Refinitiv.

Instead, investors now see a roughly 5% chance of a bigger 0.50 percentage point hike on March 23.

The re-pricing follows Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comment overnight that the United States may need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data. The dollar surged against the pound after Powell's remarks.

The yield on the interest rate-sensitive 0.625% 2025 British government bond - which became the benchmark two-year gilt at the start of the month - rose to its highest level since Oct. 21. GB2YT=RR

UK now investors fully price in BoE March rate hikehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3kTnNFh

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075134461; Reuters Messaging: @brucereuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.