Banking

Taking a Better Look At Bitcoin With Clark Moody’s Dashboard

Contributor
Flip Bitcoin Magazine
Published
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNNAp9egqfU&feature=youtu.be

Clark Moody has been a long-time staple of the Bitcoin analytics and visualizations community. In fact, Bitcoin Magazine’s first article mentioning Moody goes all the way back to August 2013. From mining to Liquid, Moody’s dashboard gives a great point-in-time visual representation of what’s happening on Bitcoin.

Flip sat down with Moody to talk through his process for deciding which data to present, plans on integrating layer two protocols, and (of course) bitcoin in space.

Also, Moody has created a second visualization, focused on tracking price tickers across different exchanges and futures markets. Although not as popular as his dashboard (yet), it's a great screen to keep up on your second monitor to track price discrepancies between exchanges.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy Markets Politics Policy & Regulation Taxes

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: How payments have transformed banking #sgfintechfest

    From 0 to 50%. CFTE Co-Founder & CEO Huy Nguyen Trieu joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how payments have transformed banking. #sgfintechfest

    5 days ago

    Bitcoin Magazine

    Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.

    Learn More

    More from Bitcoin Magazine

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular