Takeuchi Manufacturing (TYO:6432) Price Target Increased by 7.51% to 5,548.80

The average one-year price target for Takeuchi Manufacturing (TYO:6432) has been revised to 5,548.80 / share. This is an increase of 7.51% from the prior estimate of 5,161.20 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,848.00 to a high of 6,405.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.56% from the latest reported closing price of 4,250.00 / share.

Takeuchi Manufacturing Maintains 2.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Takeuchi Manufacturing. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6432 is 0.15%, an increase of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.64% to 5,606K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,123K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6432 by 9.55% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 505K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6432 by 35.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 449K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6432 by 7.93% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 447K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6432 by 11.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 270K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6432 by 41.77% over the last quarter.

