Takeuchi Manufacturing (TYO:6432) Price Target Increased by 26.89% to 4,794.00

The average one-year price target for Takeuchi Manufacturing (TYO:6432) has been revised to 4,794.00 / share. This is an increase of 26.89% from the prior estimate of 3,778.08 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,141.00 to a high of 5,355.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.83% from the latest reported closing price of 4,405.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Takeuchi Manufacturing. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6432 is 0.14%, an increase of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 6,085K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,190K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 511K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6432 by 5.87% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 451K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 447K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6432 by 29.83% over the last quarter.

PNVAX - Putnam International Capital Opportunities Fund Shares holds 313K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

