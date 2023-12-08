TakeTwo (TTWO) Introduces Latest Action Role-Playing Game

TakeTwo Interactive Software’s TTWO publishing label, Private Division, and Moon Studios have unveiled No Rest for the Wicked, an innovative action role-playing game (ARPG) featuring a distinctive art style. The game, set to redefine the genre, marks Moon Studios' venture into ARPG, following the success of its acclaimed titles like Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.



Early Access for PC (via Steam) is scheduled to release in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, with a full release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The official trailer premiered during The Game Awards and more details will be revealed at the Wicked Inside showcase on Mar 1, 2024.



Moon Studios is pushing the boundaries of combat in No Rest for the Wicked with its unforgiving and precision-focused combat system. The game features animation-driven, immediate and tactile fights that enable skilled players to seamlessly blend powerful strikes and lethal maneuvers.



This groundbreaking combat approach delivers an exceptionally gratifying gameplay experience, distinguishing itself from typical isometric ARPG by emphasizing the importance of skill and timing over simplistic button mashing.



This game is expected to attract many customers and boost the company’s top line in the upcoming fiscal year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTWO’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $7.76 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 40.98%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.29 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 128.61%.

TakeTwo’s Upcoming Games to Fend Off Competition

The company is preparing for several major releases in 2024 and beyond. Moreover, the current fiscal year is also promising, featuring a total of 16 game releases, including a new intellectual property from a top-tier studio. These games are expected to fend off competition from companies like Ubisoft Entertainment UBSFY, Disney DIS and Microsoft MSFT.



TTWO's upcoming game roster boasts highly anticipated titles, including WWE 2K24, Penny’s Big Breakaway and Star Wars Hunters. The allure of WWE and the Star Wars franchise is expected to be a significant driver for customer engagement, potentially contributing to a substantial boost in the company's popularity.



Meanwhile, Ubisoft Entertainment, headquartered in Saint-Mandé, stands as a globally recognized French video game publisher with a formidable presence in the gaming market. Renowned for its blockbuster franchises like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs, UBSFY continues to wield influence and capture the attention of gamers worldwide.



Disney’s Marvel has enjoyed immense success with the launch of Spider-Man 2, eliciting an overwhelmingly positive response from customers. The ongoing development of projects featuring iconic Disney characters, such as Wolverine and Iron Man, adds excitement within the gaming community.



In the realm of Microsoft's Xbox, a pivotal player in the gaming industry, the introduction of compelling titles like Wordless, Deserted and Farm Builders is anticipated to set the stage for robust competition against other industry players. The gaming landscape is poised for dynamic and engaging experiences across various platforms and franchises in the coming months.



Shares of TTWO, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have gained 48.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector's rise of 11.1% due to blockbuster games like FIFA and GTA.

