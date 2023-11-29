TakeTwo (TTWO) Introduces Imaginative Shooter-Skater Game

TakeTwo Interactive Software’s TTWO Private Division and Roll7 have jointly released Rollerdrome, an imaginative third-person shooter-skater game, on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.



Rollerdrome is an exhilarating single-player game that immerses players in intense arena combat. With seamless movement, intense combat and technical tricks, the game aims to deliver an experience described as "flow-state mayhem." The challenge is to navigate through battles to reach the top and claim the title of the next Rollerdrome champion.



Set in the year 2030, the game puts players in the shoes of Kara Hassan, a newcomer in the Rollerdrome tournament. Participants in this video game face a series of challenging encounters against the formidable House Players.



The game features a distinctive retro-futuristic world, which is depicted in a visually appealing comic-book-inspired art style. The game pays homage to extreme action sports games by drawing inspiration from classic third-person shooters with a ‘70s perspective.



Rollerdrome is available for digital download at $29.99 on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. It can be played via Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and cloud. Players can also download the game on PlayStation5, PlayStation4 and PC through Steam.



Shares of TTWO, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), have gained 50.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector’s rise of 10.8% due to blockbuster games like FIFA and GTA. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Price and Consensus

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Quote

TakeTwo’s Upcoming Games to Boost Net Bookings

The company is preparing for several major releases in 2024 and beyond. Moreover, the current fiscal year is also promising, featuring a total of 16 game releases, including a new intellectual property from a top-tier studio.



TTWO’s upcoming games include titles like WWE 2K24, Penny’s Big Breakaway and Star Wars Hunters. WWE and Star Wars are expected to attract many customers and boost the company’s net bookings.



The company reiterated its net bookings outlook for fiscal 2024 between $5.45 billion and $5.55 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTWO’s fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $5.54 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.82%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.2 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 15.12%.



TakeTwo faces intense competition in the gaming industry from companies like Ubisoft Entertainment UBSFY, Disney DIS and Microsoft MSFT.



Ubisoft Entertainment, based in Saint-Mandé, is a globally recognized French video game publisher with development studios worldwide. It maintains a significant presence in the gaming market due to its renowned franchises, such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs.



Disney’s Marvel recently launched Spider-Man 2, which has received an overwhelming response from the customers. There are exciting ongoing projects like Wolverine and Iron Man, which are going to feature iconic Disney characters.



Microsoft's Xbox, a key player in the gaming industry, has introduced impressive titles like Wordless, Deserted and Farm Builders. These games are expected to give tough competition to the other players in the market.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (UBSFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.