News & Insights

Stocks

Takeover Turmoil at Locality Planning Energy Holdings

May 28, 2024 — 09:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (AU:LPE) has released an update.

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited, an ASX-listed utility services company, is facing an off-market takeover bid from its largest shareholder, which has prompted the latter to file an application alleging improper share acquisitions and association disclosure failures by Locality’s directors. The application is under consideration by the Takeovers Panel, which has yet to appoint a sitting Panel or decide on conducting proceedings, but it could lead to restrictions on share acquisitions and voting by the directors and associated parties.

For further insights into AU:LPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.