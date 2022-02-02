Takeover target Veoneer's losses narrow in Q4

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swedish automotive technology group Veoneer VNE.N, VNEsdb.ST reported on Wednesday a narrower fourth-quarter loss than a year ago and said the Qualcomm deal was still expected to close in 2022.

Veoneer made an operating loss of $73 million versus a loss of $77 million in the year-ago quarter.

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O and SSW Partners said in October they had reached an agreement to buy Veoneer for $4.5 billion.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

