Takeover target Veoneer's losses narrow in Q4

Swedish automotive technology group Veoneer reported on Wednesday a narrower fourth-quarter loss than a year ago and said the Qualcomm deal was still expected to close in 2022.

Veoneer made an operating loss of $73 million versus a loss of $77 million in the year-ago quarter.

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O and SSW Partners said in October they had reached an agreement to buy Veoneer for $4.5 billion.

