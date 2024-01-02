News & Insights

Takeover-target PGT receives unsolicited proposal from Miter

January 02, 2024 — 04:49 pm EST

Written by Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

Jan 2 (Reuters) - PGT Innovations Inc PGTI.N on Tuesday disclosed an unsolicited buyout proposal from Miter Brands, weeks after the U.S. maker of vinyl and aluminum doors and windows agreed to a $3 billion deal with Masonite International DOOR.N.

Miter has offered $41.50 per share in cash, compared with the $41 per share bid from Masonite that consisted of $33.50 in cash and $7.50 of its common stock.

Shares of PGT Innovations were up 4.3% at $42 in after-market trading on hopes of a bidding war.

PGT said on Tuesday its board would consult with its independent financial and legal advisers to review the proposal and determine if it was reasonably likely to lead to a "superior proposal".

The company had previously rejected proposals from Miter Brands, including a $1.9 billion bid in October and a $2.2 billion offer in December.

PGT in March last year adopted a so-called "poison pill" to prevent any investor from accumulating a position of 10% or more in its stock for a period of 12 months.

The company, which manufactures and supplies windows and doors, expanded into the overhead garage door market by acquiring Martin Door Holdings for about $185 million in 2022.

Its competitor Miter was formed in 2019 through the combination of MI Windows and Doors and Milgard.

