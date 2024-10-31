News & Insights

Takemoto Yohki Reports Strong Growth in 2024

October 31, 2024 — 02:41 am EDT

Takemoto Yohki Co.Ltd. (JP:4248) has released an update.

Takemoto Yohki Co., Ltd. has reported significant growth in its financial results for the first nine months of 2024, with net sales rising by 11.2% and profit attributable to owners of parent increasing by 142.1% compared to the previous year. The company maintained robust earnings per share, reflecting its strong market performance. Investors may find Takemoto Yohki’s consistent financial uptrend promising.

