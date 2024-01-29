News & Insights

Markets
TAK

Takeda's Hyqvia Approved In Europe For Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

January 29, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) said that the European Commission approved Hyqvia as maintenance therapy in patients of all ages with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy or CIDP after stabilization with intravenous immunoglobulin therapy or IVIG.

The approval expands Takeda's Portfolio of Differentiated Immunoglobulin Therapies for Patients with Neuroimmunological Disorders.

Takeda stated that Hyqvia [Immune Globulin Infusion 10% (Human) with Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase] becomes the only Facilitated Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin, offering patients an up to once-monthly treatment option.

Takeda previously announced a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on December 15, 2023 and approval as a maintenance therapy for adults with CIDP by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on January 16, 2024.

CIDP is an acquired, immune-mediated condition affecting the peripheral nervous system that is characterized by progressive, symmetric weakness in distal and proximal limbs and impaired sensory function in the extremities.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.