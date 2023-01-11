Takeda'S Exkivity Gets Approval In China For Metastatic Lung Cancer After Chemo

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TKPHF.PK, TAK) Wednesday announced that Exkivity or mobocertinib has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration of China.

Exkivity is an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor intended for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer with epidermal growth factor receptor Exon20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

The company said the approval is based on the Phase 1/2 trial and has shown clinically meaningful and durable responses in patients.

Lung cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.