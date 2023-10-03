News & Insights

Takeda's Dengue Vaccine Recommended By WHO Advisory Group

October 03, 2023

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) said that the World Health Organization's (WHO) Strategic Advisory Group of Experts or SAGE on Immunization shared recommendations for use of Qdenga (Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine [Live, Attenuated]) (TAK-003).

The SAGE has recommended that the vaccine to be considered for introduction in settings with high dengue disease burden and high transmission intensity to maximize the public health impact and minimize any potential risk in seronegative persons.

The Advisory Group of Experts has recommended that the vaccine to be introduced to children aged 6 to 16 years of age. Within this age range, the vaccine should be introduced about 1-2 years prior to the age-specific peak incidence of dengue-related hospitalizations. The vaccine should be administered in a 2-dose schedule with a 3-month interval between doses.

The company noted that the WHO will consider the SAGE recommendation and provide final guidance on the use of Qdenga in public vaccination programs in the coming months.

Qdenga is currently available for children and adults in the private market in countries in Europe, Indonesia and Brazil, and will be available in Argentina and Thailand soon.

