Takeda's dengue vaccine expected to be approved in Indonesia soon -Nikkei

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's 4502.T experimental vaccine for dengue fever is expected to be approved in Indonesia soon, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The company aims to sell the vaccine in about 30 countries and generate sales of $1.6 billion, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; editing by Jason Neely)

