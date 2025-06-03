Markets
TAK

Takeda's ADCETRIS Combo Approved In EU For Advanced Hodgkin Lymphoma

June 03, 2025 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK), Tuesday announced that the European Commission has approved ADCETRIS combined with etoposide, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, dacarbazine, and dexamethasone for newly diagnosed Stage IIb, III, and IV Hodgkin lymphoma in adults.

This frontline approval follows a positive CHMP opinion and is based on the Phase 3 HD21 trial, which showed BrECADD's significantly lower treatment-related morbidity and non-inferior progression-free survival compared to the standard eBEACOPP regimen.

Takeda's Global Oncology head, Teresa Bitetti, highlighted the regimen's safety and flexibility, while trial chairman Peter Borchmann, MD, PhD, noted its potential to become a new standard of care by offering improved long-term outcomes with fewer acute toxicities.

TAK is currently trading at $14.94, down $0.13 or 0.86 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TAK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.