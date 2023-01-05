Markets
Takeda: Interim Analysis Of Phase 3 Study Supports Efficacy Of TAK-755 As Enzyme Replacement Therapy

January 05, 2023 — 07:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) announced that the totality of evidence from a pre-planned interim analysis of a Phase 3 study supports the efficacy and safety of TAK-755 as enzyme replacement therapy for congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura or cTTP. Based on these data from the interim analysis, Takeda plans to seek marketing authorization for TAK-755 as the first recombinant ADAMTS13 replacement therapy for cTTP.

Takeda noted that the results from the interim analysis of the Phase 3 study have no impact on the full year consolidated reported forecast for the fiscal year 2022.

