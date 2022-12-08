Markets
TAK

Takeda: European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization For Dengue Vaccine, QDENGA

December 08, 2022 — 07:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) announced the European Commission granted marketing authorization for the company's dengue vaccine QDENGA for the prevention of dengue disease in individuals from four years of age in the European Union. The approval follows the positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency's CHMP in October 2022. Takeda said the approval was supported by results across 19 Phase 1, 2 and 3 trials with more than 28,000 children and adults.

Takeda noted that the EC decision has no impact on the full year consolidated reported forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.