News & Insights

Markets
TAK

Takeda: CHMP Recommends Approval Of HYQVIA

December 15, 2023 — 08:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) announced the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended the approval of HYQVIA in patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy as maintenance therapy after stabilization with intravenous immunoglobulin therapy. The company said the proposed extension of indication for HYQVIA is based on data from the Phase 3 ADVANCE-CIDP 1 clinical trial.

Takeda noted that HYQVIA is also under regulatory review in the United States for use as a maintenance therapy in adult patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.