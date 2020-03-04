Takeda working on coronavirus drug, says to make announcement on Wednesday

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T said on Wednesday it is working on a drug that is aimed at treating people infected with the coronavirus.

Japanese drug maker will make an announcement on this on Wednesday, a Takeda spokeswoman said, without elaborating.

Takeda is trying to develop a drug to treat people infected with the novel coronavirus or at high risk of contracting it, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day.

The company's experimental drug would be derived from the blood of coronavirus patients who have recovered from the respiratory disease, the paper said, citing company officials.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

