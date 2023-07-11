Takeda withdraws US application for dengue vaccine candidate

Adds details on vaccine throughout, background on Sanofi's dengue vaccine in paragraph 4

July 11 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T said on Tuesday it was voluntarily withdrawing its application for its dengue vaccine candidate, following discussions with the U.S. health regulator.

The Japan-based company cited data collection issues, which cannot be addressed within the current review cycle.

Sanofi's SASY.PA Dengvaxia, the world's first dengue vaccine, was licensed in 2015. But the use of the French drugmaker's vaccine was scaled back considerably after it emerged that it increased the risk of severe disease in "seronegative" children — those who had no prior dengue exposure when they got the shot.

Takeda's vaccine, branded as QDENGA, was authorized in the European Union last year for use in those aged 4 and older to prevent any of the four so-called serotypes of dengue.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.