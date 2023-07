July 11 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T said on Tuesday it was voluntarily withdrawing its application for its dengue vaccine candidate, following discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on aspects of data collection.

