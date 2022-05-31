Takeda To Transfer Marketing Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine In Japan To Moderna

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Takeda (TAK) announced plans to transfer the marketing authorization in Japan for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, from Takeda to Moderna in Japan as of August 1, 2022. Moderna will assume responsibility for all Spikevax activities, including import, local regulatory, development, quality assurance and commercialization. Spikevax has been granted authorization for special approval by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan.

Gary Dubin, President, Global Vaccine Business Unit at Takeda, said: "Following transfer of the marketing authorization to Moderna, we will continue to provide transitional distribution support to ensure supply continuity."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.