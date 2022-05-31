Markets
MRNA

Takeda To Transfer Marketing Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine In Japan To Moderna

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Takeda (TAK) announced plans to transfer the marketing authorization in Japan for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, from Takeda to Moderna in Japan as of August 1, 2022. Moderna will assume responsibility for all Spikevax activities, including import, local regulatory, development, quality assurance and commercialization. Spikevax has been granted authorization for special approval by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan.

Gary Dubin, President, Global Vaccine Business Unit at Takeda, said: "Following transfer of the marketing authorization to Moderna, we will continue to provide transitional distribution support to ensure supply continuity."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA TAK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular