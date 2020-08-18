US Markets
Takeda to sell unit Takeda Consumer Healthcare to Blackstone - Kyodo

Chris Gallagher Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical 4502.T is making final arrangements to sell its subsidiary Takeda Consumer Healthcare to U.S. investment fund Blackstone, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday.

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical 4502.T is making final arrangements to sell its subsidiary Takeda Consumer Healthcare to U.S. investment fund Blackstone, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

