US Markets
BX

Takeda to sell Japanese consumer health unit to Blackstone for $2.3 bln

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JULIE STEENHUYSEN

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co has agreed to sell its Japanese consumer healthcare business to U.S. investment fund Blackstone Group for 242 billion yen ($2.3 billion), Japan's largest drugmaker said on Monday.

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T has agreed to sell its Japanese consumer healthcare business to U.S. investment fund Blackstone Group BX.N for 242 billion yen ($2.3 billion), Japan's largest drugmaker said on Monday.

The sale of Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company, which makes over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and health products, is expected to close by March 31, subject to regulatory closing conditions, the company said in a statement.

Takeda has been reducing its OTC assets worldwide as it seeks to refocus its business and reduce debt after its $59 billion acquisition of Shire.

($1 = 105.8300 yen)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by David Goodman )

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular