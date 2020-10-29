Takeda to import and distribute 50 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Japan

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T said on Thursday it would import and distribute 50 million doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country.

The supply would start in the first half of 2021, pending the grant of licence in Japan, Takeda said in a release. The companies had previously been in talks to supply 40 million or more doses of the vaccine candidate in Japan.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

