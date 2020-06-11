Takeda to divest some Asia-focused drugs to Celltrion for about $266 mln

June 11 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 4502.T said on Thursday it will divest some over-the-counter and prescription drugs sold exclusively in Asia Pacific to South Korea's Celltrion Inc 068270.KS.

Takeda will get $266 million upfront in cash and up to an additional $12 million in potential milestone payments, the company said.

(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.