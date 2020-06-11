Takeda to divest some Asia-focused drugs to Celltrion for about $266 mln

US Markets

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Thursday it will divest some over-the-counter and prescription drugs sold exclusively in Asia Pacific to South Korea's Celltrion Inc.

Takeda will get $266 million upfront in cash and up to an additional $12 million in potential milestone payments, the company said.

