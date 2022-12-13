Takeda To Acquire NDI-034858 From Nimbus

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) said it will acquire NDI-034858 from Nimbus Therapeutics. When the transaction is complete, NDI-034858 will be known as TAK-279. Takeda will pay Nimbus $4 billion upfront, and two milestone payments of $1 billion each upon achieving annual net sales of $4 billion and $5 billion.

"This acquisition is an opportunity to invest in the company's mid-to-long term growth. Even after closing the deal, we expect to end this fiscal year with a debt ratio in the 'low-to-mid-twos,' and with a weighted average interest fixed rate of approximately 2%," said Costa Saroukos, CFO of Takeda.

NDI-034858 is an oral, selective allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of multiple autoimmune diseases. NDI-034858 is anticipated to enter Phase 3 in psoriasis in 2023. It is in an ongoing Phase 2b study in active psoriatic arthritis.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.