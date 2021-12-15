US Markets
NVAX

Takeda submits approval request for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan

Contributor
Shivam Patel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has submitted an approval request for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine to Japan's health ministry, the U.S. drugmaker said late on Wednesday.

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 4502.T has submitted an approval request for Novavax's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine to Japan's health ministry, the U.S. drugmaker said late on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular