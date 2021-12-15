Takeda submits approval request for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 4502.T has submitted an approval request for Novavax's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine to Japan's health ministry, the U.S. drugmaker said late on Wednesday.

