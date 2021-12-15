Takeda submits approval request for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 4502.T has submitted an approval request for Novavax's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine to Japan's health ministry, the U.S. drugmaker said late on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.