Takeda sells Mideast, Africa drugs to Switzerland's Acino for around $200 mln

Sam Nussey Reuters
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Tuesday it will sell a portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medicines in the Middle East and Africa to Swiss pharmaceuticals company Acino for more than $200 million.

The sale, which Takeda said in a statement is expected to close in the quarter ending March, comes as Japan's biggest drugmaker looks to trim its debt following the $59 billion purchase of Shire.

