Takeda says first subject given Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in Japan clinical trial

Rocky Swift Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T said on Wednesday the first subject had been given Novavax Inc's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine candidate in a Japanese clinical trial.

Takeda has been contracted to handle the regulatory approvals for the vaccine in Japan. It will also manufacture and distribute up to 250 million doses of the vaccine candidate.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

