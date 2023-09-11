Takeda Reports Positive Topline Results Of Phase 2b Study Of TAK-279 For Active Psoriatic Arthritis

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK, TKPHF.PK) announced Monday positive topline results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple-dose Phase 2b trial evaluating TAK-279, an investigational oral allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor with next generation selectivity, in people with active psoriatic arthritis.

The study met its primary endpoint with a greater proportion of patients treated once-daily with TAK-279 achieving at least a 20 percent improvement in signs and symptoms of disease at week 12 compared to placebo, supporting its potential as a highly selective oral option for patients with psoriatic arthritis.

The safety and tolerability profile of TAK-279 in the Phase 2b trial was consistent with previous TAK-279 clinical trials. Analysis of the results are ongoing, and Takeda plans to present clinical results at an upcoming medical meeting.

Based on the Phase 2b results, Takeda intends to initiate a Phase 3 study of TAK-279 in psoriatic arthritis. Takeda will initiate a Phase 3 study of TAK-279 in plaque psoriasis in FY2023 and plans to evaluate TAK-279 in systemic lupus erythematosus, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and additional immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.