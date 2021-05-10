US Markets
MRNA

Takeda reports positive interim results of Moderna trials in Japan

Contributors
Rocky Swift Reuters
Ritsuko Ando Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, which is importing Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine into Japan, said interim results of clinical trials ahead of domestic regulatory approvals have been positive.

TOKYO, May 10 TK (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T, which is importing Moderna Inc MRNA.O's COVID-19 vaccine into Japan, said interim results of clinical trials ahead of domestic regulatory approvals have been positive.

"The vaccine candidate was generally well-tolerated with no significant safety concerns reported," Takeda said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular