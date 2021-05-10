Takeda reports positive interim results of Moderna trials in Japan

TOKYO, May 10 TK (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T, which is importing Moderna Inc MRNA.O's COVID-19 vaccine into Japan, said interim results of clinical trials ahead of domestic regulatory approvals have been positive.

"The vaccine candidate was generally well-tolerated with no significant safety concerns reported," Takeda said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.