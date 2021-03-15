Takeda Reaches Deal With IDT To Support Manufacturing Of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) said Monday that it has reached an agreement with IDT Biologika GmbH to utilize capacity at IDT previously reserved for Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate (TAK-003) to manufacture the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

At the end of a three-month period, the capacity will be returned to Takeda to resume critical manufacturing for the planned launch of its dengue vaccine.

Takeda said it is now supporting global access to three different COVID-19 vaccines. Takeda previously announced its commitment to providing rapid and sustained access to COVID-19 vaccines in Japan through partnerships with Novavax and Moderna.

Takeda will receive a manufacturing technology transfer from Novavax and will be responsible for the development and commercialization based on manufacturing capacity of more than 250 million doses. The company will also import and distribute 50 million doses of Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine as part of a joint partnership with Moderna and the Government of Japan's Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare.

