Takeda Pharmaceutical Updates Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

Fintel reports that Takeda Pharmaceutical has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.78MM shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID). This represents 12.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 22, 2019 they reported 7.53MM shares and 15.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.35% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ovid Therapeutics is $4.59. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 87.35% from its latest reported closing price of $2.45.

The projected annual revenue for Ovid Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.77.

Fund Sentiment

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovid Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OVID is 0.0517%, a decrease of 32.6151%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 36,846K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bvf holds 6,851,051 shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 6,117,400 shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,516,300 shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,882,706 shares, representing an increase of 36.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVID by 28.57% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,500,000 shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,851,578 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ovid Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. The company believes these disorders represent an attractive area for drug development as the understanding of the underlying biology has grown meaningfully over the last few years and today represents a substantial opportunity medically and commercially. Based on recent scientific advances in genetics and the biological pathways of the brain, Ovid aims to identify, discover and acquire novel compounds for the treatment of rare neurological disorders. Ovid has built a deep knowledge of such disorders, how to treat them and how to develop the clinically meaningful endpoints required for development of a compound in these disorders. As a result of this knowledge, Ovid has developed a robust pipeline of first-in-class compounds and programs. The company continues to execute on its strategy to build this pipeline by discovering, in-licensing and collaborating with leading biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. These pipeline programs include programs targeting rare epilepsies, Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, as well as early-stage programs into other monogenetic disorders. Ovid's most advanced pipeline programs include OV935 (soticlestat) in collaboration with Takeda and OV101 a δ-selective GABAA receptor agonist. Ovid's emerging pipeline programs include OV329, a small molecule GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Infantile Spasms; OV882, a short hairpin RNA therapy approach for Angelman syndrome; OV815, a genetic therapy approach for KIF1A associated neurological disorder; and other non-disclosed researched targets.

