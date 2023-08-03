Takeda Pharmaceutical (TKPHF) Price Target Decreased by 9.85% to 34.11

The average one-year price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTC:TKPHF) has been revised to 34.11 / share. This is an decrease of 9.85% from the prior estimate of 37.84 dated May 10, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.34 to a high of 42.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.49% from the latest reported closing price of 31.44 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKPHF is 0.29%, an increase of 1,119.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,088.14% to 33K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 91.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKPHF by 1,119.10% over the last quarter.
