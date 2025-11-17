Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (TKPHF) Price Target Decreased by 10.12% to 31.95

The average one-year price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (OTCPK:TKPHF) has been revised to $31.95 / share. This is a decrease of 10.12% from the prior estimate of $35.55 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.46 to a high of $36.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.95% from the latest reported closing price of $26.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKPHF is 0.39%, an increase of 4.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 192,959K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,645K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,020K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKPHF by 13.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,080K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,637K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKPHF by 5.04% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 12,858K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,941K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKPHF by 1.58% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,179K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,125K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKPHF by 13.72% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 7,984K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

