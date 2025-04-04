Is Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK). TAK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that TAK has a P/B ratio of 0.97. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.17. Within the past 52 weeks, TAK's P/B has been as high as 0.99 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 0.89.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TAK has a P/S ratio of 1.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.04.

Finally, we should also recognize that TAK has a P/CF ratio of 7.57. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.85. Over the past 52 weeks, TAK's P/CF has been as high as 7.95 and as low as 5.84, with a median of 6.73.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TAK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK)

