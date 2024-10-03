Is Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TAK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is TAK's P/B ratio of 0.91. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.38. Within the past 52 weeks, TAK's P/B has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 0.91.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TAK has a P/S ratio of 1.65. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.1.

Finally, investors should note that TAK has a P/CF ratio of 7.53. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TAK's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.26. Over the past year, TAK's P/CF has been as high as 7.95 and as low as 6.35, with a median of 7.04.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TAK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

