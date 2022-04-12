Takeda Pharma Says Phase 3 SHP643-301 Study Of Takhzyro Meets Objectives

(RTTNews) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) announced Tuesday that the Phase 3 SHP643-301 study (NCT04070326) evaluating the safety profile and pharmacokinetics (PK) of Takhzyro (lanadelumab) in patients 2 to

The safety profile was consistent with that seen in the clinical program for patients 12 years of age and older, with no serious adverse events and no dropouts due to adverse events.

The study also successfully reached the secondary objective evaluating the clinical activity/outcome of Takhzyro in preventing hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks as well as characterizing the pharmacodynamics of TAKHZYRO in pediatric subjects 2 to

SHP643-301, also known as the SPRING study, is a multicenter, open-label Phase 3 study to evaluate the safety, PK and PD of TAKHZYRO for prevention against acute attacks of HAE in pediatric patients 2 to

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.