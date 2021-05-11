Takeda Pharma reports five-fold increase in full-year profit

Adds CEO comments on Moderna vaccine

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T on Tuesday reported a five-fold increase in full-year operating profit versus the previous year, driven by sales of its Entyvio colitis treatment and other mainstay drugs.

Operating profit for Japan's largest drugmaker in the year to end March came in at 509 billion yen ($4.68 billion).

That compares with its own earlier estimate of 434 billion yen and a consensus estimate of 567 billion yen from a Refinitiv poll of 14 analysts.

Takeda is importing Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine into Japan and on Monday said that interim results of clinical trials have been positive.

Takeda CEO Christophe Weber said in a conference call that he expected the Moderna vaccine to be approved in Japan very soon.

He also said discussions were underway for Japan to acquire another 50 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, making 100 million in total.

